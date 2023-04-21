Golden State 114, Sacramento 97

Barnes 6-10 2-4 17, Murray 2-7 1-2 6, Sabonis 7-14 1-2 15, Fox 9-22 5-8 26, Huerter 6-12 0-0 13, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-6 2-2 2, Metu 0-0 1-1 1, Dozier 1-2 0-0 3, Len 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Monk 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 35-92 16-23 97.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships