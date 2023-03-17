THROUGH MARCH 16 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 41 2408 79 1.97 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 31 1820 61 2.01 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 21 1226 46 2.25 Jeremy Swayman Boston 29 1576 60 2.28 Antti Raanta Carolina 23 1319 51 2.32 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 34 2006 79 2.36 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 2954 118 2.40 Frederik Andersen Carolina 25 1446 58 2.41 Jake Oettinger Dallas 52 3059 123 2.41 Adin Hill Vegas 27 1490 61 2.46 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 43 2405 101 2.52 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 49 2918 127 2.61 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 49 2948 129 2.63 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 52 3059 134 2.63 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 31 1754 77 2.63 David Rittich Winnipeg 20 1062 47 2.66 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3122 139 2.67 Alex Stalock Chicago 19 1001 45 2.70 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 41 2408 33 5 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3122 31 17 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 49 2948 31 11 7 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 49 2918 30 14 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 52 3059 29 21 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 52 3059 29 10 10 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 43 2405 28 8 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 51 3028 26 19 6 Ville Husso Detroit 49 2860 25 17 6 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 2954 24 19 6 Martin Jones Seattle 42 2355 24 11 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 34 2006 23 8 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 52 2990 22 24 5 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 45 2538 22 17 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 40 2295 22 13 3 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 41 2358 21 14 4 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 31 1754 21 4 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 47 2666 20 21 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 37 2089 20 8 6 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 41 2408 79 1142 .935 33 5 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 31 1820 61 821 .931 17 8 5 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 2954 118 1423 .923 24 19 6 Alex Stalock Chicago 19 1001 45 529 .922 9 8 1 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 52 3059 123 1397 .919 29 10 10 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 52 3059 134 1510 .918 29 21 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 51 3028 138 1532 .917 26 19 6 Jeremy Swayman Boston 29 1576 60 666 .917 17 6 4 Craig Anderson Buffalo 23 1332 62 686 .917 10 9 2 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 34 2006 79 867 .916 23 8 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 49 2918 127 1392 .916 30 14 5 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 21 1226 46 493 .915 11 5 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3122 139 1483 .914 31 17 4 Adin Hill Vegas 27 1490 61 659 .914 16 7 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 31 1729 88 922 .913 14 11 3 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 41 2358 113 1168 .912 21 14 4 Darcy Kuemper Washington 47 2666 122 1255 .911 20 21 5 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 49 2948 129 1309 .910 31 11 7 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 2954 5 24 19 6 Darcy Kuemper Washington 47 2666 5 20 21 5 Jake Oettinger Dallas 52 3059 4 29 10 10 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 49 2918 4 30 14 5 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 21 1226 4 11 5 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 52 3059 3 29 21 2 Ville Husso Detroit 49 2860 3 25 17 6 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 44 2585 3 18 19 5 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 43 2405 3 28 8 3 Martin Jones Seattle 42 2355 3 24 11 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 34 2006 3 23 8 3 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 31 1820 3 17 8 5 Jeremy Swayman Boston 29 1576 3 17 6 4 Antti Raanta Carolina 23 1319 3 16 2 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3122 2 31 17 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 52 2990 2 22 24 5 Linus Ullmark Boston 41 2408 2 33 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 40 2295 2 22 13 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 James Reimer San Jose 35 2081 2 10 17 7 Jonathan Quick Vegas 36 2000 2 15 14 4 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 21 1248 2 11 8 2 Alex Stalock Chicago 19 1001 2 9 8 1