THROUGH FEBRUARY 17 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 34 1985 63 1.90 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 24 1385 49 2.12 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 90 2.20 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 45 2.21 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 27 1583 61 2.31 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 35 1944 75 2.31 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 98 2.41 Adin Hill Vegas 22 1188 48 2.42 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 42 2412 98 2.44 Antti Raanta Carolina 20 1179 48 2.44 David Rittich Winnipeg 15 844 35 2.49 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2399 101 2.53 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 40 2420 103 2.55 Frederik Andersen Carolina 17 988 43 2.61 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Rangers 15 894 39 2.62 Darcy Kuemper Washington 37 2097 92 2.63 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1068 47 2.64 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 70 2.65 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 38 2275 101 2.66 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 34 1985 27 4 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2399 26 13 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 25 15 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 40 2420 25 8 7 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 23 7 9 Martin Jones Seattle 37 2117 23 9 3 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 35 1944 23 5 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 38 2275 22 12 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 42 2418 21 18 3 Ville Husso Detroit 39 2264 21 12 5 Juuse Saros Nashville 40 2368 20 15 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 27 1583 19 6 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 42 2412 18 17 5 Jack Campbell Edmonton 29 1632 17 8 3 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 23 1288 17 3 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 41 2338 16 16 9 Darcy Kuemper Washington 37 2097 16 16 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 35 1966 16 14 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 34 1931 16 13 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 16 5 5 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 34 1985 63 930 .937 27 4 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 24 1385 49 629 .928 13 8 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 90 1134 .926 23 7 9 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 98 1195 .924 25 15 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 42 2412 98 1170 .923 18 17 5 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 70 816 .921 16 5 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2399 101 1157 .920 26 13 1 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 38 2275 101 1137 .918 22 12 4 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 45 506 .918 13 4 4 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 370 .918 6 6 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 27 1583 61 680 .918 19 6 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1068 47 520 .917 10 6 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 40 2368 110 1216 .917 20 15 5 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 35 1944 75 823 .916 23 5 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 37 2097 92 983 .914 16 16 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Craig Anderson Buffalo 18 1048 50 530 .914 8 7 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 40 2420 103 1090 .914 25 8 7 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 30 1728 85 888 .913 13 11 4 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 42 2412 5 18 17 5 Darcy Kuemper Washington 37 2097 5 16 16 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 4 23 7 9 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 3 25 15 1 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 38 2266 3 15 17 5 Ville Husso Detroit 39 2264 3 21 12 5 Martin Jones Seattle 37 2117 3 23 9 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 27 1583 3 19 6 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 42 2418 2 21 18 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 38 2275 2 22 12 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 34 1985 2 27 4 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 35 1944 2 23 5 3 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 2 13 4 4 Antti Raanta Carolina 20 1179 2 14 2 3