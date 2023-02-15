THROUGH FEBRUARY 14 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 34 1985 63 1.90 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 23 1320 48 2.18 Jake Oettinger Dallas 41 2392 89 2.23 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 35 1944 75 2.31 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 26 1523 59 2.32 Jeremy Swayman Boston 22 1160 45 2.33 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 41 2352 94 2.40 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 98 2.41 Antti Raanta Carolina 19 1119 46 2.47 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 38 2295 95 2.48 Adin Hill Vegas 21 1128 47 2.50 David Rittich Winnipeg 14 787 33 2.52 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2399 101 2.53 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Darcy Kuemper Washington 36 2040 88 2.59 Frederik Andersen Carolina 17 988 43 2.61 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Rangers 15 894 39 2.62 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1068 47 2.64 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 70 2.65 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 34 1985 27 4 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2399 26 13 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 25 15 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 41 2392 23 7 8 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 38 2295 23 8 7 Martin Jones Seattle 37 2117 23 9 3 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 35 1944 23 5 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 37 2215 21 12 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 41 2358 20 18 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 39 2308 20 14 5 Ville Husso Detroit 38 2199 20 12 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 26 1523 18 6 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 41 2352 17 17 5 Jack Campbell Edmonton 27 1503 17 8 1 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 22 1249 17 3 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 40 2306 16 15 9 Darcy Kuemper Washington 36 2040 16 15 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 33 1873 16 12 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 16 5 5 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 34 1985 63 930 .937 27 4 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 23 1320 48 600 .926 12 8 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 41 2392 89 1103 .925 23 7 8 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 98 1195 .924 25 15 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 41 2352 94 1130 .923 17 17 5 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 70 816 .921 16 5 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2399 101 1157 .920 26 13 1 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 39 2308 105 1191 .919 20 14 5 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 370 .918 6 6 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 37 2215 99 1096 .917 21 12 4 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 26 1523 59 653 .917 18 6 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1068 47 520 .917 10 6 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 35 1944 75 823 .916 23 5 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 38 2295 95 1040 .916 23 8 7 Darcy Kuemper Washington 36 2040 88 953 .915 16 15 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Jeremy Swayman Boston 22 1160 45 478 .914 12 4 4 Craig Anderson Buffalo 18 1048 50 530 .914 8 7 2 Carter Hart Philadelphia 40 2306 107 1126 .913 16 15 9 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 41 2352 5 17 17 5 Darcy Kuemper Washington 36 2040 5 16 15 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 41 2392 4 23 7 8 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 3 25 15 1 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 38 2266 3 15 17 5 Ville Husso Detroit 38 2199 3 20 12 5 Martin Jones Seattle 37 2117 3 23 9 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 26 1523 3 18 6 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 41 2358 2 20 18 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 37 2215 2 21 12 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 34 1985 2 27 4 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 35 1944 2 23 5 3 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Antti Raanta Carolina 19 1119 2 13 2 3