ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Gio Ureshela went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, asking for $10 million rather than the team's $8.4 million offer.

The 31-year-old hit .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs last season for Minnesota, which traded him to the Angels on Nov. 18 for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela earned $6.55 million.