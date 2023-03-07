AP source: Giants give Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After days of hard-fought, down-to-the wire negotiating the New York Giants reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Giants and agents for Jones reached the new deal with the franchise tag deadline minutes away. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn't yet made the deal public.