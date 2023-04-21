Germany sets up panel to review 1972 Munich Olympic attack

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Friday it has set up an international commission of experts to review the events surrounding the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics, a panel that was part of an agreement reached last year with relatives of the 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian militants.
The Interior Ministry named an eight-member panel of historians, most of them based in Israel or Germany. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser underlined Germany's commitment to “a thorough reappraisal of what happened.”