Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76

Franklin 7-9 0-1 14, Coleman 3-14 0-0 8, Kelly 10-19 3-4 30, Sturdivant 7-9 4-4 20, Terry 8-13 1-1 24, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Martynov 0-2 0-0 0, Pauls Bagatskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 8-10 96.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships