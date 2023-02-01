George Mason 70, UMass 59

Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Leveque 6-9 0-0 12, Luis 0-4 0-0 0, K.Thompson 4-9 2-2 10, Weeks 6-17 3-3 18, Dominguez 3-9 0-1 6, Diggins 3-8 0-2 8, Gapare 2-5 0-1 5, Kante 0-2 0-0 0, G.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 5-9 59.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson