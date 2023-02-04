Skip to main content
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacortes 70, Sedro-Woolley 18

Archbishop Murphy 64, Marysville-Pilchuck 14

Bellevue Christian 37, Annie Wright 31

Black Hills 43, Rochester 33

Cheney 39, North Central 36

Chiawana 65, Hanford 36

Clarkston 72, Pullman 29

Clover Park 51, Washington 18

College Place 52, Kiona-Benton 23

Colton 73, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 24

Columbia River 38, Ridgefield 35

Davis 65, Sunnyside 63

East Jefferson Co-op 36, Vashon Island 30

Evergreen (Vancouver) 51, Kelso 50

Foster 42, Kennedy 41

Gonzaga Prep 62, Ferris 45

Kamiakin 54, Richland 49

Kennewick 60, Walla Walla 57

La Conner 65, Friday Harbor 18

Lewis and Clark 40, Ridgeline 35

Life Christian Academy 51, Klahowya 36

Meadowdale 70, Cedarcrest 20

Mitchell/Spray, Ore. 51, Bickleton 14

Montesano 65, Hoquiam 36

Moses Lake 52, West Valley (Yakima) 50

Naches Valley 63, La Salle 40

North Kitsap 51, North Mason 44

Oakesdale 85, Tekoa/Rosalia 20

Oakville 49, Wishkah Valley 26

Orting 26, Foss 25

Peninsula 65, Gig Harbor 23

Seattle Christian 33, Charles Wright Academy 24

Selah 41, Ephrata 38

Shadle Park 43, East Valley (Spokane) 19

Shelton 49, Centralia 32

Shorecrest 47, Edmonds-Woodway 31

Soap Lake 44, Riverside Christian 22

Southridge 59, Pasco 55

Taholah 66, Mary Knight 20

Trout Lake 72, Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 16

Union 71, Camas 56

W. F. West 83, Aberdeen 40

Wapato 76, Connell 20

Waterville-Mansfield 50, Pateros 43

West Valley (Spokane) 52, Rogers (Spokane) 40

White River 56, Fife 8

Wilbur-Creston 51, Selkirk 26

Yakama Tribal 58, Touchet 16

Zillah 74, Toppenish 70

