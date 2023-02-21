Fresno St. 74, Air Force 69

Andre 10-14 6-6 26, Baker 3-5 7-8 13, Hill 10-15 0-0 22, Colimerio 2-6 1-1 5, Holland 1-6 0-0 2, Whitaker 0-1 2-2 2, Yap 0-3 0-0 0, Campbell 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-53 16-17 74.
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win