Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Fordham 87, Duquesne 60

Reece 5-8 4-5 16, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Brewer 1-6 1-1 3, Clark 1-7 1-2 3, Grant 2-8 0-0 5, Gunn 3-8 1-2 7, Rozier 3-6 0-1 6, McGriff 1-7 2-2 4, Dixon 3-6 5-8 11, Rotroff 0-0 1-2 1, Cole-Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 15-23 60.

FORDHAM (24-7)

Kelly 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 6-10 9-10 24, Novitskyi 3-7 1-2 7, Charlton 3-5 2-2 10, Quisenberry 7-13 4-4 21, Richardson 3-9 0-0 6, Rose 3-3 0-0 7, Tsimbila 2-6 1-1 5, Gray 1-2 1-2 3, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 1-1 0-0 2, Hardenburg 0-0 0-0 0, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 18-21 87.

Halftime_Fordham 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 3-22 (Reece 2-2, Grant 1-4, Dixon 0-1, Brewer 0-3, Clark 0-3, Gunn 0-3, McGriff 0-6), Fordham 9-21 (Moore 3-5, Quisenberry 3-7, Charlton 2-2, Rose 1-1, Gray 0-1, Riley 0-1, Kelly 0-2, Richardson 0-2). Rebounds_Duquesne 33 (Williams, Brewer, Dixon 6), Fordham 40 (Moore 9). Assists_Duquesne 9 (Brewer, Grant, Rozier, Rotroff 2), Fordham 19 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Duquesne 20, Fordham 20.

More for you
Written By