Fordham 79, St. Bonaventure 68

Moore 6-7 6-8 19, Novitskyi 1-3 5-11 7, Charlton 1-8 1-2 3, Quisenberry 3-10 11-13 17, Richardson 6-8 0-0 16, Rose 1-3 2-2 5, Gray 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 1-4 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 1-2 0-0 2, Dean 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 25-36 79.
