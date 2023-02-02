Florida 61, Texas A&M 54

Malone 0-2 0-0 0, Patty 3-11 0-1 6, Bowles 3-9 2-2 10, Kay Kay Green 3-7 0-1 7, Kindred 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 5-10 3-3 15, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hylton 3-6 4-5 11, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Petticord 0-3 3-3 3, Totals 18-53 12-15 54
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson