FAU 106, UTSA 66

Diouf 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 1-2 0-1 2, Buggs 4-9 0-1 10, Medor 2-7 5-6 9, Richards 5-11 7-8 19, Farmer 1-3 3-4 5, Germany 3-10 0-0 6, Tucker 3-4 3-4 9, Addo-Ankrah 1-3 0-0 2, Czumbel 1-1 0-0 2, Aleu 0-1 0-0 0, Bofinger 1-3 0-0 2, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 18-24 66.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships