Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Wagner 48

Almonor 3-10 4-4 11, S.Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Munden 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 6-12 8-9 20, Singleton 5-10 0-0 12, Bligen 4-5 0-0 8, Reynolds 2-2 1-2 5, Emanuel 1-2 0-0 2, Tweedy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-51 14-17 66.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson