Fairfield 70, Marist 61

Cook 2-5 3-9 7, Jeanne-Rose 5-6 1-1 11, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Fields 7-11 4-4 21, Leach 2-10 2-2 7, Long 7-9 4-4 21, Johns 0-3 2-2 2, Crisler 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-46 17-24 70.
