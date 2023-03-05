Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2

Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (19, 77).

Everton: Demarai Gray (10), Abdoulaye Doucoure (29).

Halftime: 1-2.

England Championship England League One England League Two England National League
More for you
Written By