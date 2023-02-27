Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 24 18 3 3 52 23 57
Man City 25 17 4 4 64 25 55
Man United 24 15 4 5 41 28 49
Tottenham 25 14 3 8 46 35 45
Newcastle 23 10 11 2 35 15 41
Fulham 25 11 6 8 36 31 39
Liverpool 23 10 6 7 38 28 36
Brighton 22 10 5 7 39 29 35
Brentford 23 8 11 4 37 30 35
Chelsea 24 8 7 9 23 25 31
Aston Villa 24 9 4 11 30 38 31
Crystal Palace 24 6 9 9 21 31 27
Nottingham Forest 24 6 7 11 18 42 25
Leicester 24 7 3 14 36 42 24
Wolverhampton 24 6 6 12 18 33 24
West Ham 24 6 5 13 23 29 23
Leeds 24 5 7 12 29 39 22
Everton 24 5 6 13 17 32 21
Bournemouth 24 5 6 13 22 48 21
Southampton 24 5 3 16 19 41 18

___

Sunday, Feb. 19

Man United 3, Leicester 0

Tottenham 2, West Ham 0

Friday, Feb. 24

Fulham 1, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Everton 0, Aston Villa 2

Leeds 1, Southampton 0

Leicester 0, Arsenal 1

West Ham 4, Nottingham Forest 0

Bournemouth 1, Man City 4

Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0

More for you
Sunday, Feb. 26

Tottenham 2, Chelsea 0

Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd

Wednesday, March 1

Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Man City vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 6

Brentford vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 34 22 10 2 68 28 76
Sheffield United 33 19 7 7 55 30 64
Middlesbrough 34 17 6 11 56 40 57
Blackburn 34 17 4 13 38 38 55
Millwall 33 15 8 10 41 33 53
Luton Town 33 14 11 8 40 32 53
Norwich 34 15 7 12 48 37 52
Watford 34 13 11 10 41 38 50
Sunderland 34 13 10 11 49 38 49
West Brom 33 13 9 11 44 36 48
Coventry 33 13 9 11 37 34 48
Preston 33 12 9 12 30 38 45
Bristol City 33 11 11 11 43 41 44
Reading 33 13 5 15 38 48 44
Swansea 33 11 9 13 46 50 42
Hull 34 11 9 14 38 48 42
Stoke 34 11 7 16 39 41 40
QPR 34 10 9 15 35 49 39
Birmingham 34 10 8 16 38 46 38
Rotherham 33 8 12 13 36 45 36
Cardiff 34 9 8 17 25 38 35
Huddersfield 33 8 7 18 30 47 31
Blackpool 34 7 10 17 33 51 31
Wigan 33 7 10 16 30 52 31

___

Monday, Feb. 20

Watford 3, West Brom 2

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rotherham 2, Sunderland 1

Norwich 3, Birmingham 1

Swansea 1, Stoke 3

Blackburn 1, Blackpool 0

Millwall 1, Burnley 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

Coventry 2, Sunderland 1

Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1

Bristol City 1, Hull 0

Burnley 4, Huddersfield 0

Norwich 2, Cardiff 0

Preston 2, Wigan 1

QPR 1, Blackburn 3

Reading 3, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Watford 0

Stoke 0, Millwall 1

West Brom 2, Middlesbrough 0

Monday, Feb. 27

Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Hull vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Stoke vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield Wednesday 32 21 8 3 59 22 71
Plymouth 33 20 8 5 59 37 68
Ipswich 33 17 12 4 61 31 63
Bolton 34 18 8 8 50 25 62
Barnsley 31 18 5 8 49 28 59
Derby 32 16 9 7 51 29 57
Wycombe 32 16 5 11 44 31 53
Shrewsbury 33 15 6 12 41 34 51
Peterborough 31 16 2 13 53 40 50
Portsmouth 31 11 12 8 41 36 45
Fleetwood Town 33 10 12 11 36 34 42
Exeter 33 11 9 13 44 43 42
Bristol Rovers 33 11 8 14 47 55 41
Charlton 32 10 10 12 45 44 40
Lincoln 31 8 16 7 30 32 40
Port Vale 34 11 7 16 34 49 40
Oxford United 34 9 9 16 36 44 36
Burton Albion 32 9 8 15 40 58 35
Cheltenham 32 9 6 17 25 44 33
Morecambe 33 7 10 16 33 53 31
Accrington Stanley 31 7 10 14 26 47 31
Milton Keynes Dons 33 8 5 20 30 52 29
Cambridge United 33 8 5 20 26 54 29
Forest Green 34 5 8 21 26 64 23

___

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0

Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0

Saturday, Feb. 25

Oxford United 0, Bristol Rovers 3

Barnsley 4, Derby 1

Bolton 2, Port Vale 1

Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 0

Forest Green 1, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 1

Peterborough 5, Plymouth 2

Portsmouth 4, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 2, Wycombe 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Morecambe vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 34 21 8 5 45 21 71
Carlisle 33 16 10 7 54 34 58
Stevenage 31 16 9 6 43 26 57
Northampton 32 15 10 7 45 31 55
Stockport County 33 16 6 11 48 31 54
Salford 33 15 7 11 47 35 52
Mansfield Town 32 15 7 10 51 42 52
Bradford 31 14 9 8 38 29 51
Sutton United 33 14 8 11 36 38 50
Swindon 32 13 9 10 43 35 48
Barrow 33 14 5 14 36 40 47
Doncaster 32 14 4 14 36 43 46
Tranmere 33 12 8 13 33 32 44
Walsall 31 10 13 8 35 28 43
AFC Wimbledon 32 10 12 10 33 33 42
Grimsby Town 30 10 8 12 34 38 38
Crewe 32 8 14 10 28 39 38
Newport County 32 9 10 13 31 36 37
Colchester 34 9 8 17 31 40 35
Gillingham 31 8 9 14 21 35 33
Harrogate Town 32 7 9 16 37 50 30
Hartlepool 34 6 10 18 36 62 28
Crawley Town 30 6 8 16 34 52 26
Rochdale 34 5 7 22 27 52 22

___

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rochdale 1, Stockport County 2

Walsall 0, Crewe 0

Hartlepool 0, Newport County 1

Grimsby Town 0, Harrogate Town 0

Saturday, Feb. 25

Barrow 1, Stockport County 0

Colchester 0, Northampton 1

Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 5

Crewe 1, Rochdale 1

Doncaster 0, Bradford 1

Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Grimsby Town 2, Leyton Orient 2

Hartlepool 3, Walsall 3

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 5

Newport County 0, Sutton United 2

Stevenage 0, Tranmere 1

Swindon 3, Harrogate Town 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

AFC Wimbledon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Crewe vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Written By