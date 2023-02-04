Elon 74, Northeastern 73

Sherry 4-7 0-0 9, Halloran 4-12 4-4 12, Ervin 1-7 2-2 4, Gillens-Butler 7-14 1-2 18, Mackinnon 9-12 1-1 20, Watson 2-4 0-0 5, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Pratt 3-3 0-0 6, Noord 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 8-9 74.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson