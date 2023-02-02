Elon 69, Stony Brook 55

Sherry 6-9 0-0 13, Halloran 1-6 0-0 2, Ervin 4-12 0-0 10, Gillens-Butler 7-13 2-4 19, Mackinnon 6-10 2-3 15, Watson 1-4 0-0 3, Bowen 2-4 0-0 4, Pratt 1-3 0-0 3, Noord 0-2 0-0 0, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 4-7 69.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson