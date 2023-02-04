Skip to main content
Sports

East Carolina 77, SMU 72

Odigie 2-9 3-6 7, Williamson 5-11 0-0 10, Nutall 5-12 5-5 18, Phelps 7-19 7-8 23, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 4-5 0-0 8, Todorovic 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 2-2 0-0 4, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-19 72.

EAST CAROLINA (12-12)

Ausar 7-12 5-8 19, Johnson 8-12 7-7 27, Bayela 0-3 0-0 0, Felton 6-13 3-4 18, Walker 1-7 0-0 2, Diboundje 2-7 4-4 9, Debaut 1-2 0-0 2, Pinedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 19-23 77.

Halftime_East Carolina 40-32. 3-Point Goals_SMU 5-15 (Nutall 3-7, Phelps 2-5, Odigie 0-1, Smith 0-1, Williamson 0-1), East Carolina 8-18 (Johnson 4-6, Felton 3-6, Diboundje 1-3, Walker 0-1, Bayela 0-2). Rebounds_SMU 30 (Odigie 9), East Carolina 33 (Ausar 13). Assists_SMU 12 (Nutall, Phelps, Smith 3), East Carolina 16 (Walker 8). Total Fouls_SMU 17, East Carolina 13. A_4,365 (8,000).

More for you
Written By