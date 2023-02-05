E. Washington 98, Portland St. 88

Allegri 5-8 2-2 13, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Price 3-3 5-6 11, Davis 9-11 7-9 27, Venters 6-12 4-6 19, Coward 4-5 4-5 12, Erikstrup 3-7 1-1 8, Stroud 2-3 0-2 4, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-51 23-31 98.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson