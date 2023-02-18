E. Washington 89, N. Colorado 77

Abercrombie 1-8 0-0 3, Hughes 3-5 0-1 6, Johnson 5-7 3-4 16, Knecht 6-16 8-9 22, Kountz 5-13 4-6 15, Shaw 2-5 0-1 4, Wisne 3-3 0-0 6, Creech 0-2 2-2 2, Reynolds 1-2 1-1 3, Ramirez 0-1 0-0 0, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 18-24 77.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson