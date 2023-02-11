Skip to main content
Sports

E. Washington 73, Idaho 66

Allegri 3-13 2-4 8, C.Jones 2-8 4-7 9, Price 5-7 3-6 16, Davis 3-8 4-5 12, Venters 5-12 1-2 13, Coward 4-6 0-0 8, Erikstrup 1-3 4-5 6, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Magnuson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-59 19-31 73.

IDAHO (9-17)

Burris 2-3 0-0 5, I.Jones 7-14 4-4 18, Ford 1-5 5-6 8, Moffitt 4-12 6-7 14, Salih 2-6 3-3 8, T.Smith 3-8 0-0 7, R.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Harge 1-1 2-2 4, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 20-22 66.

Halftime_E. Washington 31-30. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 8-27 (Price 3-4, Davis 2-4, Venters 2-7, C.Jones 1-5, Coward 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Allegri 0-5), Idaho 4-25 (Burris 1-2, Ford 1-3, Salih 1-4, T.Smith 1-6, R.Smith 0-4, Moffitt 0-6). Fouled Out_I.Jones. Rebounds_E. Washington 35 (Davis 10), Idaho 34 (I.Jones 9). Assists_E. Washington 11 (Davis 4), Idaho 10 (Moffitt 6). Total Fouls_E. Washington 18, Idaho 23. A_3,310 (4,200).

More for you
Written By