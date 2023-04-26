Detroit-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers first. Christian Yelich hit by pitch. Jesse Winker walks. Christian Yelich to second. Willy Adames lines out to third base to Nick Maton. Rowdy Tellez doubles to deep right field. Jesse Winker to third. Christian Yelich scores. Brian Anderson singles to shallow center field. Rowdy Tellez scores. Jesse Winker scores. Victor Caratini strikes out on a foul tip. Brice Turang grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Tigers 0.