Detroit-Houston Runs

Tigers second. Kerry Carpenter pops out to shallow left field to Jeremy Pena. Spencer Torkelson singles to right field. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Matt Vierling singles to right center field. Spencer Torkelson to second. Zach McKinstry singles to shortstop. Matt Vierling to second. Spencer Torkelson to third. Eric Haase singles to deep right field. Zach McKinstry to third. Matt Vierling scores. Spencer Torkelson scores. Nick Maton grounds out to first base, Mauricio Dubon to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 2, Astros 0.

Tigers fifth. Zach McKinstry strikes out swinging. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Nick Maton walks. Riley Greene walks. Nick Maton to second. Javier Baez singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Riley Greene to third. Nick Maton scores. Kerry Carpenter walks. Spencer Torkelson walks. Kerry Carpenter to second. Javier Baez to third. Riley Greene scores. Austin Meadows pops out to shallow right field to Mauricio Dubon.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 4, Astros 0.

Astros fifth. Mauricio Dubon walks. Martin Maldonado singles to right field. Mauricio Dubon to third. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Martin Maldonado out at second. Mauricio Dubon scores. Alex Bregman hit by pitch. Jeremy Pena to second. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Alex Bregman scores. Jeremy Pena scores. Jose Abreu singles to center field. Kyle Tucker reaches on catcher interference. Jose Abreu to second. Interference error by Eric Haase. Chas McCormick pops out to shallow center field to Zach McKinstry. David Hensley walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Jose Abreu to third. Mauricio Dubon lines out to right field to Matt Vierling.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Tigers 4, Astros 4.

Tigers seventh. Nick Maton strikes out swinging. Riley Greene homers to center field. Javier Baez flies out to shallow left field to Yordan Alvarez. Kerry Carpenter grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Bryan Abreu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Astros 4.

Astros ninth. Jeremy Pena flies out to center field to Austin Meadows. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to first base to Spencer Torkelson. Alex Bregman to second. Jose Abreu doubles to deep left field. Alex Bregman scores. Kyle Tucker is intentionally walked. Chas McCormick flies out to right field to Matt Vierling.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 5, Astros 5.

Tigers eleventh. Austin Meadows grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu. Spencer Torkelson to third. Matt Vierling homers to center field. Spencer Torkelson scores. Ryan Kreidler strikes out swinging. Eric Haase grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 7, Astros 5.

Astros eleventh. Jeremy Pena flies out to right field to Matt Vierling. Alex Bregman singles to right field. Yainer Diaz to third. Yordan Alvarez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Bregman out at second. Yainer Diaz scores. Jose Abreu pops out to shallow infield to Javier Baez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 7, Astros 6.