Denver 134, L.A. Clippers 124

Leonard 12-19 6-8 33, Morris Sr. 3-7 0-0 6, Plumlee 2-2 3-5 7, George 6-13 11-11 23, Westbrook 6-10 4-4 17, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 4-8 1-1 12, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 3-7 0-0 7, E.Gordon 0-4 0-0 0, Hyland 4-11 0-0 10, Powell 4-9 0-1 9. Totals 44-90 25-30 124.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships