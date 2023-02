The Darien boys varsity squash team wrapped up an undefeated season while securing the championship of the FairWest League for the first time since 2017.

The FairWest League consists of public school teams from Fairfield and Westchester Counties.

The Blue Wave will next complete at the U.S. Squash High School Team Championships in Philadelphia from February 24-26, where they are seeded in Division I for the first time in program history.

This seeding places the team among the top 16 private and public school squash programs in the country.

The roster features seniors Arnav Tevatia, who is currently ranked No. 12 among U-19 boys in the U.S. and will attend Cornell in the fall, and co-captain David Zhao, who is ranked No. 32 in the U.S. and is headed to Middlebury.

Other key players include sophomore Maddox Moxham, who is currently No. 11 in the US for boys U17 squash; junior Marcus Ashcraft, who has placed in the top 50 rankings for boys U17 and 15 in recent years; senior co-captain Will Koons, freshman Sean Roberts, junior Jaden Majmudar, junior Kai Sparks, and senior co-captain Andrew Banks.

Joining the boys at Nationals will be the Darien girls varsity team, which will be playing in Division 3.

The Blue Wave’s girls roster includes senior co-captains Grace Mitrano and Amanda Type, junior co-captain Ali Meyer and a number of talented sophomores and freshmen, including freshman Caroline Koons, who has reached the top 40 rankings in girls U15 in the U.S.

With a strong pipeline of talent coming in from the Darien Squash Youth Program for kids in grades 3-8, the future is bright for the Wave program.

More information about the program can be found at DarienSquash.com.