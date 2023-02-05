CS Northridge 72, UC Santa Barbara 67

Kelly 3-8 4-6 10, Norris 5-10 5-5 17, Mitchell 3-10 1-2 7, Pierre-Louis 3-5 2-2 11, Sanni 3-7 2-4 8, Wishart 2-9 1-2 5, Anderson 2-11 0-0 5, Keat Tong 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 21-64 19-27 67.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson