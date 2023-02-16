CS Bakersfield 70, Cal Poly 62

Collum 9-15 5-6 23, Henson 4-8 5-5 13, Smith 5-10 3-4 13, McGhee 3-9 7-7 16, Reynolds 1-5 0-0 3, Gaskin 0-1 0-0 0, Ce.Hunter 1-3 0-0 2, Panopio 0-2 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 20-22 70.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson