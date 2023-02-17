Cornell 95, Dartmouth 83, OT

Adelekun 4-8 0-2 9, Krystkowiak 1-1 0-0 2, Neskovic 5-14 6-7 19, Cornish 4-13 9-12 19, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 3-7 2-2 11, Mitchell-Day 3-4 3-4 9, Munro 1-2 0-0 2, Myrthil 2-3 0-0 5, McRae 2-4 0-0 4, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 20-27 83.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson