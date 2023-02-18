Columbia 71, Dartmouth 65

Adelekun 7-16 5-6 19, Krystkowiak 0-0 0-0 0, Neskovic 4-10 3-4 12, Cornish 2-13 2-2 8, Johnson 1-6 2-2 4, Myrthil 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell-Day 4-7 3-4 11, McRae 2-3 1-1 5, Munro 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-64 16-19 65.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson