Colorado 74, Washington 68

da Silva 7-11 3-4 18, Lovering 4-6 1-2 9, Clifford 1-8 0-0 2, Hammond 7-12 5-5 21, O'Brien 6-10 0-0 13, Wright 4-11 0-0 9, Gabbidon 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 9-11 74.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships