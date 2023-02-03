Skip to main content
Sports

Colorado 59, California 46

Alajiki 2-3 0-0 6, Kuany 2-10 6-7 10, Newell 4-10 0-0 8, Thiemann 3-5 1-1 7, Brown 1-8 2-2 5, Okafor 1-3 0-0 2, Roberson 0-1 1-2 1, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Anyanwu 2-2 0-0 4, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-43 10-12 46.

COLORADO (13-11)

da Silva 7-13 3-4 20, Lovering 2-4 0-4 4, Clifford 0-3 0-1 0, Hadley 0-0 0-0 0, Simpson 4-10 2-2 10, O'Brien 2-5 4-4 9, Gabbidon 3-8 3-4 9, Hammond 1-6 1-3 4, Wright 0-0 1-2 1, Ruffin 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 19-50 16-26 59.

Halftime_California 27-24. 3-Point Goals_California 4-11 (Alajiki 2-3, Robinson 1-1, Brown 1-4, Newell 0-1, Kuany 0-2), Colorado 5-18 (da Silva 3-6, Hammond 1-2, O'Brien 1-3, Clifford 0-1, Ruffin 0-1, Simpson 0-2, Gabbidon 0-3). Rebounds_California 29 (Newell 6), Colorado 29 (O'Brien 7). Assists_California 9 (Brown 3), Colorado 9 (Simpson 4). Total Fouls_California 22, Colorado 18. A_6,712 (11,064).

More for you
Written By