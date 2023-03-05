Colgate 91, Army 74

Mann 3-6 0-0 8, Peterson 0-2 0-2 0, Roberts 3-10 0-0 7, C.Benson 6-11 8-8 24, Rucker 11-15 2-2 26, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-1 2, Small 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-53 10-13 74.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships