Colgate 69, Lafayette 57

Jenkins 4-7 0-0 8, O'Boyle 4-9 0-0 11, Rivera 10-19 3-5 25, Berger 2-12 0-0 4, Fulton 3-8 0-0 6, Pettit 0-2 0-0 0, Vander Baan 1-4 0-0 3, Sondberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 3-5 57.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson