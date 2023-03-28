Cleveland-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker grounds out to shallow infield, Joe Naranjo to Cal Quantrill. Corbin Carroll walks. Jake McCarthy flies out to center field to Steven Kwan. Gabriel Moreno hit by pitch. Corbin Carroll to second. Alek Thomas hit by pitch. Gabriel Moreno to second. Corbin Carroll to third. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Alek Thomas to second. Gabriel Moreno to third. Corbin Carroll scores. Evan Longoria pinch-hitting for Josh Rojas. Evan Longoria flies out to deep right field to Will Brennan.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Guardians 0.

Guardians third. Myles Straw doubles to deep center field. Angel Martinez lines out to shortstop to Cristofer Torin. Steven Kwan singles to left center field. Myles Straw to third. Amed Rosario out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Alek Thomas. Myles Straw scores. Will Brennan strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks seventh. P.J. Higgins walks. Tim Tawa doubles to deep right center field. P.J. Higgins to third. Geraldo Perdomo out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Pres Cavenaugh. Tim Tawa to third. P.J. Higgins scores. Cristofer Torin out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Pres Cavenaugh. Tim Tawa scores. Nick Ahmed singles to shallow infield. Deyvison De Los Santos pinch-hitting for Kyle Lewis. Deyvison De Los Santos strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Guardians 1.