Clemson 91, Syracuse 73

Bell 2-4 2-2 7, Brown 1-2 3-4 5, Edwards 5-8 2-3 12, Girard 4-10 1-1 11, Mintz 8-15 3-5 23, Williams 4-8 1-2 9, Copeland 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 1-5 0-0 2, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 12-17 73.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships