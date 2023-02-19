Chicago St. 75, Hartford 53

Kimbrough 4-6 1-1 9, Pavlidis 4-6 0-0 9, Dunne 5-11 0-0 15, Henderson 3-9 0-0 8, McClain 2-9 0-1 5, Hobbs 2-6 0-0 6, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Edmundo 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Sow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 2-4 53.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson