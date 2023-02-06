Chicago 128, San Antonio 104

Bates-Diop 3-5 2-2 9, K.Johnson 8-12 5-5 21, Poeltl 6-11 2-3 14, Branham 6-18 0-0 15, Richardson 5-14 0-0 11, Barlow 1-2 2-2 4, McDermott 2-7 0-0 6, Roby 3-6 2-2 8, Collins 3-8 2-2 8, S.Johnson 1-1 1-1 3, Wesley 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 16-17 104.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson