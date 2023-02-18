CCSU 94, Stonehill 90, 3OT

Bergan 2-3 0-0 4, Sims 9-23 8-8 26, Zegarowski 7-17 1-2 15, Burnett 4-14 2-3 11, Stone 2-5 0-0 5, Mack 5-7 3-3 16, Melis 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 3-4 1-3 9. Totals 34-78 15-19 90.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson