CCSU 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Momoh 1-2 0-0 2, Amos 3-10 9-11 15, Scantlebury 4-11 8-8 18, Sweatman 0-0 0-0 0, Snoddy 2-6 2-3 6, Brown 1-2 3-4 5, Ostrowsky 4-4 2-2 12, Rodgers 8-11 0-0 17, Breland 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 23-47 26-30 77.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson