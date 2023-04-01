Carolina 3, Montreal 0

Carolina 1 2 0 \u2014 3 Montreal 0 0 0 \u2014 0 First Period_1, Carolina, Skjei 17 (Stastny, Pesce), 6:00. Second Period_2, Carolina, Stastny 9 (Jarvis, Burns), 10:51. 3, Carolina, Aho 34 (Noesen, Drury), 16:27 (pp). Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Carolina 18-18-14_50. Montreal 5-5-4_14. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 2; Montreal 0 of 3. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 17-2-3 (14 shots-14 saves). Montreal, Montembeault 15-16-3 (50-47). A_21,105 (21,288). T_2:21. Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Shewchyk.