Capitals blow 3-goal lead, lose to Blue Jackets in overtime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boone Jenner tied it with 46.9 seconds left in the third period, Jack Roslovic scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the NHL-worst Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 7-6 on Tuesday night.
The Blue Jackets ended a three-game losing streak and dealt Washington another blow in its longshot bid to make the playoffs. The Capitals sit five points back of Florida for the second and final Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 10 games left to play.