Canisius 81, Rider 78

J.Fritz 5-6 8-9 19, Gadsden 1-6 1-1 3, Henderson 3-8 1-5 9, Long 1-1 0-1 2, Staveskie 7-11 4-4 21, Maslennikov 3-6 2-2 8, Dinkins 4-7 1-2 13, Uijtendaal 2-3 0-0 6, Okpoh 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 26-49 17-26 81.
