Skip to main content
Sports

Cal St.-Fullerton 52, Hawaii 51

Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 2-8 5-5 9, Jones 5-10 3-3 13, San Antonio 2-5 4-4 9, Wrightsell 4-12 2-3 11, Square 2-3 1-2 5, Carper 0-3 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 1-2 1, Eaton 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 17-46 16-19 52.

HAWAII (18-8)

Hepa 5-11 2-2 16, da Silva 2-3 1-3 5, Avea 4-11 2-2 12, Coleman 2-9 0-0 6, McClanahan 1-11 4-4 6, Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Williams 0-2 1-2 1, Rouhliadeff 1-2 0-0 2, Nedd 1-3 0-0 2, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 11-15 51.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 30-15. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 2-14 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3), Hawaii 8-24 (Hepa 4-8, Avea 2-5, Coleman 2-7, Jackson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Nedd 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 31 (San Antonio 9), Hawaii 38 (Avea 17). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 3 (Harris, Wrightsell, Eaton 1), Hawaii 11 (Avea, Coleman, Jackson, Rouhliadeff 2). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 18, Hawaii 19. A_5,217 (10,300).

More for you
Written By