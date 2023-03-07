Cal Baptist 69, Abilene Christian 62

Pleasant 1-5 0-0 2, Simmons 2-9 0-0 5, Cameron 4-8 0-0 8, Daniels 7-11 1-1 16, Dibba 2-7 0-0 4, Madden 4-10 3-4 11, Allen 3-7 1-2 7, Bettiol 3-7 1-2 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 6-9 62.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships