BYU 89, Loyola Marymount 61

Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Leaupepe 3-9 4-5 11, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-3 3-4 3, Shelton 6-13 2-4 15, Anderson 7-12 0-0 19, Merkviladze 2-7 0-0 4, Stephens 2-6 1-2 7, Marble 1-3 0-0 2, Nobles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-15 61.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson