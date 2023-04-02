Buffalo Sabres Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 2, 2023 Buffalo Sabres POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 72 Tage Thompson 72 44 45 89 6 35 19 1 6 269 .164 F 53 Jeff Skinner 72 33 40 73 12 35 8 0 3 215 .153 F 89 Alex Tuch 67 35 37 72 11 18 8 1 8 193 .181 D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 71 14 53 67 10 90 5 0 2 188 .074 F 24 Dylan Cozens 74 28 34 62 -2 41 3 2 1 192 .146 F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 75 10 39 49 -12 22 4 1 1 115 .087 F 71 Victor Olofsson 73 26 12 38 -26 4 7 0 5 155 .168 F 22 Jack Quinn 68 14 22 36 -1 15 1 0 2 113 .124 F 77 JJ Peterka 70 11 20 31 -11 22 2 0 1 117 .094 D 25 Owen Power 72 4 27 31 9 24 0 0 1 115 .035 F 21 Kyle Okposo 68 11 15 26 -6 30 1 1 3 138 .080 F 19 Peyton Krebs 67 8 16 24 -10 48 1 1 0 70 .114 F 17 Tyson Jost 54 7 14 21 -4 19 0 0 0 85 .082 F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 73 9 7 16 -5 14 0 0 0 97 .093 D 46 Ilya Lyubushkin 61 2 12 14 0 36 0 1 1 40 .050 F 29 Vinnie Hinostroza 26 2 9 11 -1 6 0 0 1 38 .053 D 10 Henri Jokiharju 53 1 9 10 -9 26 0 0 0 71 .014 D 78 Jacob Bryson 57 1 8 9 -24 8 0 0 0 27 .037 D 23 Mattias Samuelsson 50 1 8 9 11 18 0 0 0 69 .014 F 71 Rasmus Asplund 27 2 6 8 0 0 0 1 0 33 .061 D 38 Kale Clague 32 0 3 3 -6 24 0 0 0 24 .000 D 4 Casey Fitzgerald 23 0 3 3 -1 4 0 0 0 12 .000 F 12 Jordan Greenway 10 3 0 3 -4 0 0 0 0 14 .214 D 20 Lawrence Pilut 17 1 2 3 -4 0 0 0 1 14 .071 D 61 Riley Stillman 12 1 2 3 2 11 0 0 0 4 .250 F 13 Lukas Rousek 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000 F 24 Anders Bjork 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 4 Jeremy Davies 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 8 Riley Sheahan 2 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 75 269 447 716 -66 572 59 9 36 2411 .112 OPPONENT TOTALS 75 273 487 760 28 651 56 7 35 2486 .110 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 33 1910 3.61 17 11 4 0 115 1054 0.891 0 1 2 41 Craig Anderson 25 1428 3.07 10 11 2 1 73 790 0.908 0 1 2 31 Eric Comrie 19 1111 3.67 9 9 1 1 68 594 0.886 0 1 2 27 Devon Levi 1 61 1.94 1 0 0 0 2 33 0.939 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 75 4545 3.44 37 31 7 2 258 2471 .890 269 447 572 OPPONENT TOTALS 75 4545 3.39 38 28 9 2 254 2396 .888 273 487 651